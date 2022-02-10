Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

UGP stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

