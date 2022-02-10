Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.67) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,779 ($51.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,610. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a market capitalization of £96.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,890.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,948.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

