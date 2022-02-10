Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

