United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Juan R. Perez Sells 12,996 Shares

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UPS opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

