United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $226.86 Average PT from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.86.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

