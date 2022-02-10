United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $226.86 Average PT from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.86.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.