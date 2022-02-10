Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Unity Bancorp worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $497,589. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

