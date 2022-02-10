Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 776,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,087. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

