US Bancorp DE Acquires 243 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 197.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $117.73 and a twelve month high of $151.10.

