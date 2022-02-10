US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

