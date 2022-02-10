US Bancorp DE Has $59,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

BATS:EEMV opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

