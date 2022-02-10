US Bancorp DE Sells 1,944 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

ENIA stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.