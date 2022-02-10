US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 254.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.