USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

USNA stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.