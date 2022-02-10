USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.
USNA stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
