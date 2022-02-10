USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and $2.19 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.88 or 0.07208898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.94 or 0.99953048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006424 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.