Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USNZY. Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

