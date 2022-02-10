Valmont Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

