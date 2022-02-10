Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Valmont Industries worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

