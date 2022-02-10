Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Mark Cutler Buys 150,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($85,192.70).

On Friday, November 19th, Mark Cutler acquired 350,000 shares of Van Elle stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($217,714.67).

Van Elle stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.57) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a market cap of £44.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.70).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

