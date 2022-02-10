Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.78 and last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 5754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

