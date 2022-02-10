Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.78 and last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 5754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
