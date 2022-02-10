Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.40 EPS.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 32,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,463. The firm has a market cap of $962.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

