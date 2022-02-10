Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 51,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,710. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

