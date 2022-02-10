Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.02. Vaxart shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 4,501 shares.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $668.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.