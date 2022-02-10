Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.02 ($0.60). Approximately 5,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.