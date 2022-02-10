Velo (VELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.16 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $71.24 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velo has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.45 or 0.07121966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.87 or 0.99455058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

