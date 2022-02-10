Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

