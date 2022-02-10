Venus (XVS) Price Tops $9.75 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Venus has a market capitalization of $117.41 million and $20.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00022346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.32 or 0.99836631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00066000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00406055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

