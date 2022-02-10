Veritable L.P. Acquires 113 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

