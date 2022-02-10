Veritable L.P. Acquires 2,353 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of PFG opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.