Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

