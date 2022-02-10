Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

