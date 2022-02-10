Veritable L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.74 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,589.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,751.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

