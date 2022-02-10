Veritable L.P. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,065,000 after buying an additional 96,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

