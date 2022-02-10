Veritable L.P. Has $1.44 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

