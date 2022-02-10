Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,773 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.