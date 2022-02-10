Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.58 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.35). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37), with a volume of 372,543 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

