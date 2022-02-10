Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.58 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.35). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37), with a volume of 372,543 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
About Versarien (LON:VRS)
Featured Articles
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.