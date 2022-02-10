Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,943. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.59 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veru by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veru by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

