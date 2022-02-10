Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,799 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

