Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

