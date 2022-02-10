Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 1,126,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,775,531. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

