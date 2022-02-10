Vestor Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

