Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $309.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

VIAV opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $268,073. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

