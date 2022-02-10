Viking Global Investors LP Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 959,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,208,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.11% of MetLife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

