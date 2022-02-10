Viking Global Investors LP Has $222.83 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 3.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $222,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

