Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 582,147 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $287,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

PODD stock opened at $248.72 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

