Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEKA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

