Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 46,231 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $106,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,684 shares of company stock worth $3,907,737 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

