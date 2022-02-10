Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 12,464,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vimeo stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.