Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 15529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.