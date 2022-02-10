Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 107,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XBiotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in XBiotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $10.39 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 91.99%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

