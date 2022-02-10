Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 6,466 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00.

V opened at $230.87 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $441.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.